‘Mirchi Baba’ seeks permission for ‘Jal Samadhi’ after Digvijay Singh's defeat

Baba Baraigyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba

The self-styled godman Baba Baraigyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba wrote a letter to the collector, saying he was performing penance at the famous Kamakhya temple in Assam and wishes to take watery grave (Jal Samadhi).

He had sought the Bhopal collector’s permission to drown himself because, contrary to his claim, Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijay Singh lost to BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Thakur in the Lok Sabha elections.

He had performed a Yagna ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to help senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh win from Bhopal but after Singh lost, he decided to take Jal Samadhi.

The godman popularly known as ‘Mirchi Baba’ had promised to take Jal Samadhi if Digvijaya Singh lost. As part of his havan, the ‘Mirchi Baba’ had burned 5 quintals of red chilies.

He requested to perform Jal Samadhi on 16 June which is reportedly the auspicious time of Anuradha Nakshatra, Chaturdashi.

The District Collector has, as a result, stated that no such permission would be given and the police have been informed.