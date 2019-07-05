Image Source : PTI Two metropolitan region development authorities set up for Srinagar and Jammu Representational image

In order to address the developmental challenges of the rapidly growing Srinagar and Jammu cities, the state government on Thursday announced setting up of two metropolitan region development authorities.

An official said on Thursday: "Under the Jammu and Kashmir metropolitan region development authorities Act 2018, two umbrella authorities -- Jammu Metropolitan region development authority and Srinagar metropolitan region development authority -- have been established.

Besides infrastructure, through consultative exercise with police, municipal corporations and the deputy commissioners, these authorities will form a comprehensive mobility management plan, sources said.

"The new authorities will have to prepare a sustainable management plan for the urban environment such as increasing the area under green cover, water conservation, waste water treatment, water recycling, water harvesting, energy conservation, adoption of renewal sources of energy, provision of open spaces and city parks," they said.

The state government has approved areas to be included in Jammu metropolitan region development authority and the Srinagar metropolitan region development authority. The authorities will develop satellite townships in Greater Jammu and Greater Srinagar areas.

Two mass rapid transit corporations (MRTCs), one for each city, were incorporated in February this year with Dr. E. Sreedharan as principal advisor to these corporations.

