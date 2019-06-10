Two men held for smuggling gold, forex worth lakhs by concealing in rectum at Delhi airport

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The passenger has also admitted having smuggled 7.3 kg gold, valued at Rs 1.97 crore, in his past visits by concealing them in rectum.

Two men have been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold and forex worth lakhs by concealing them in rectum in two separate cases, officials said Monday.

A man was intercepted after his arrival from Colombo on Friday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in recovery of six pieces of gold, collectively weighing 1.1 kg, wrapped with black colour adhesive tape concealed in his rectum, a statement issued on Monday by the customs department said.

The gold, valued at Rs 38.3 lakh, has been seized and the passenger was arrested.

The passenger has also admitted having smuggled 7.3 kg gold, valued at Rs 1.97 crore, in his past visits by concealing them in rectum.

Another man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle out forex worth Rs 60.52 lakh.

The accused, who was handed over forex by a domestic passenger on his arrival at Delhi airport, was proceeding to depart to Bangkok when the customs department arrested him.

The domestic passenger had concealed forex in rectum and handed over it to him in a washroom at the airport. In all, three men have been arrested in these two cases.