Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Media houses to be rewarded for encouraging participation in yoga campaign: Prakash Javadekar

Media campaigns on yoga from June 10 to June 25 will be considered for International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21.

PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2019 12:54 IST
Image Source : PTI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday the government has decided to honour media houses for their contribution towards creating awareness about yoga.

He said 33 awards will be given — 11 each for newspaper organisations, TV and radio channels.

A six-member jury will consider the entries in all 23 languages. 

Media campaigns on yoga from June 10 to June 25 will be considered for International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21.

This year, the government has shortlisted Delhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi to hold national programmes to mark the event.

Last year, the main event on International Day of Yoga was held at the ground of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated.

The first International Yoga Day was organised at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, in which representatives of 191 countries took part.

In 2016, the main function was held in Chandigarh and in 2017, it was held in Lucknow.

