Maruti hikes Dzire price by up to Rs 12,690

The new price will be effective from June 20

New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 18:19 IST
Maruti Suzuki India Thursday said it has increased the price of its popular compact sedan Dzire by up to Rs 12,690 on account of compliance with new safety and emission norms.

Dzire is now compliant with "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both petrol and diesel). Dzire Petrol is also now BS-VI compliant, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"This will result in a price increase in all variants of Dzire. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) region shall vary from Rs 5,82,613 to Rs 9,57,622," it added.

The new price will be effective from June 20, it said.

Prior to the price hike, the model was available in a price range of Rs 5,69,923 for the base variant to Rs 9,54,522 for the top end.

