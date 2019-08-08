Man taken into transit remand for cyber crime against Punjab CM's wife

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Man taken into transit remand for cybercrime against Punjab MP

The Punjab police have taken into transit remand a person from Jharkhand in connection with defrauding Punjab MP Preneet Kaur of Rs 23 lakh from her bank account, Jamtara Superintendent of Police Ansuman Kumar said on Thursday.

Kaur is also the wife of the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. She had filed a complaint with the Patiala Civil Line police station on July 29, the Jharkhand police said.

The cybercrime accused, Ata-ul Ansari had allegedly called her over phone posing as a bank manager and obtained details of her ATM card and one-time password and illegally withdrew money from her account, the police said.

The man had been arrested by Jamtara police on August 3 in connection with cybercrimes in the district and had been sent to jail custody for 14 days by a local court.

The Punjab police came to know of it and reached Jamtara on August 6 and took him to transit remand for interrogation after obtaining a warrant from a local court, the police said.

