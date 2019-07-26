Image Source : INDIA TV Man in inebriated state apprehended for driving car rashly towards Indira Gandhi International Airport

The CISF security officials at the Delhi airport had moments of tizzy on Friday when a fast-moving car, allegedly driven by a man in an inebriated state, stopped only after it was intercepted by armed commandos, officials said.

The incident took place in the midnight near the entry check post of the terminal-1D of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said.

On-duty CISF personnel saw the car approaching and signalled it to stop but the driver instead chose to drive towards the departure entry road, the officials said.

That was when the vehicle-borne quick reaction team of the force chased the black Hyundai Verna car, intercepted it and forced the driver to halt, they said.

The driver, Jatin Verma of Rohini, was apprehended and was found to be under "heavy influence of alcohol", the officials said.

The man was grilled and it was found that he had no one to pick from the airport and was aimlessly driving towards the airport terminal area, a sensitive and high-security zone, they said.

He has been handed over to police, which has booked him under criminal sections of the IPC like 279 (rash driving), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty).

