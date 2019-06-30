Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
Man crushed to death by speeding car in Connaught Place

According to the police, the accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the deceased identified as Dheeraj, 35, was walking by the road near Free Church in Parliament Street area.

New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2019 22:01 IST
A man was crushed to death by a speeding car being driven on the wrong side of the road near Delhi's Connaught Place early on Sunday, police said.

"A speeding black color car crushed Dheeraj and sped away from the spot. Dheeraj was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

"During the investigation, it was found that Dheeraj stayed with his family in Free Church quarters. We are scanning the CCTV footage to nab the culprit," he added.

But the deceased's family alleged that he was killed over his involvement in an ongoing dispute with the church committee members.

