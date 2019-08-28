Country heading towards presidential form of government: Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : PTI Government using brute force to scuttle voices of dissent in Kashmir : Mamta

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of using brute force to scuttle the voices of dissent in the Kashmir Valley.

Banerjee also said that important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who are acting as "yes men" of the government.

"What is going on in Kashmir? The government is using brute force to scuttle all voices of dissent in the Valley,"she said while addressing a students rally here.

Banerjee dared the Centre to arrest her for raising her voice against the government, asserting that she "will not bow down before the BJP".

"All the institutions are headed by retired persons, who have no accountability. They are just following orders of the government like 'yes men'," the CM said.

The country is heading towards presidential form of government, and there will be no place for democracy, Banerjee said, "The central government is either threatening opposition leaders or buying them out with money. It is after Bengal now, as we are opposing its policies and divisive politics," she added.

