Monday, August 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Video: Los Angeles fire spurs evacuation orders

Video: Los Angeles fire spurs evacuation orders

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Sunday no injuries or structure damage have been reported as a result of the fire in the Eagle Rock community.

AP AP
Los Angeles Published on: August 26, 2019 11:44 IST
Video: Los Angeles fire spurs evacuation orders
Image Source : AP

Video: Los Angeles fire spurs evacuation orders

Crews are fighting an LA-area brush fire that has prompted evacuation orders in a Glendale neighbourhood and nearby freeways.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Sunday no injuries or structure damage have been reported as a result of the fire in the Eagle Rock community.

The City of Glendale issued mandatory evacuation orders for a nearby neighbourhood.

KNBC-TV reported that California Highway Patrol had also closed the 134 Freeway and the 2 Freeway, and recommended people take the 210, 110 or 5 freeways instead.

Authorities said three helicopters were dropping water on the blaze.

The department said the fire has grown to roughly 96,800 square yards (80,937 square meters).

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRajasthan: Section 144 imposed in Sawai Madhopur district over communal clash during VHP rally Next StoryAmrapali case: Supreme Court directs forensic audit report be given to investigating agencies  