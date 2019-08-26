Image Source : AP Video: Los Angeles fire spurs evacuation orders

Crews are fighting an LA-area brush fire that has prompted evacuation orders in a Glendale neighbourhood and nearby freeways.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Sunday no injuries or structure damage have been reported as a result of the fire in the Eagle Rock community.

The City of Glendale issued mandatory evacuation orders for a nearby neighbourhood.

KNBC-TV reported that California Highway Patrol had also closed the 134 Freeway and the 2 Freeway, and recommended people take the 210, 110 or 5 freeways instead.

Authorities said three helicopters were dropping water on the blaze.

The department said the fire has grown to roughly 96,800 square yards (80,937 square meters).