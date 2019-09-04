Kerala State Lottery 2019: Sthree Sakthi SS-173 results out; check list of winners inside

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019: The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the result of Sthree Sakthi SS-173. The Sthree Sakthi SS-173 result were announced at 3 PM at Gorrkhy Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanthapuram. The first prize winner got Rs 70 lakh in Sthree Sakthi SS-173 lottery.

The results will be available on the official website of the Kerala lottery department i.e., keralalotteries.com.

The department also gave the consolation prize money of Rs 8,000 to participants.

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019 | Direct link to check the list of winners

Kerala State Lottery 2019: Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-173 lottery