Karnataka: DSP goes missing with team in forests of Uttara Kannada

Image Source : INDIA TV Karwar Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Marihal goes missing with team

A police officer and two officers went missing Sunday in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. The incident was reported while the police, along with the two officers had gone to a forest to trace the location of a phone call.

According to the police, Karwar Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Marihal, along with two others have gone missing from Yellapur Taluk.

The officers had received an anonymous phone call was received through the satellite phone in Baare village near Kaiga.

Soon after the call was received, Marihal and his team had gone to the forest for further investigations.

Meanwhile, a team of police has been deployed to search for the missing team.

Phone connection with the police team could not be established as there is no mobile network in the forest area.

