Karnataka disqualified Congress MLA buys Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹10 crore | Photo

Bengaluru Published on: August 17, 2019 16:06 IST
Image Source : TWITTER @NIVEDITHALVA

Karnataka disqualified Congress MLA buys Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹10 crore

MTB Nagaraj, one of the seventeen rebel MLAs who were disqualified from the Congress party for anti-party activities, is in the news again. 

However, this time for buying India’s most expensive car, the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII.

The luxury car is available on sale in India and costs Rs 9.5 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). When one calculates the on-road price, it costs a whooping Rs 11 crore.

It is to be mentioned that Nagaraj buying a Rolls-Royce should not be surprising as he declared assets worth more than Rs 1,000 crores last year before elections. He was reportedly termed as the richest MLA in India.

The news of him owning a Rolls-Royce Phantom came into light after Congress politician Nivedith Alva tweeted a pic of Nagaraj with his swanky white ride.

Nagaraj took a ride in it to the Avimukteshwara temple in his hometown, Hoskote and later went to meet CM BS Yediyurappa in his newly bought Rolls Royce.

According to reports,  buying this luxury car was Nagaraj's long-pending desire.

