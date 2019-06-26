J&K: Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to state

Image Source : PTI Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday. The gunfight was reported from Tral area of the district.

The security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after a joint team of forces including 42 RR, CRPF and SOG launched a search operation to nab the militants.

On intensifying the search operation towards the suspected spot, the militants hiding fired upon the forces, which triggered the gunfight.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is slated begin his two-day maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir today. Shah will pay obeisance at the Amarnath Cave Shrine, on Wednesday.

A source privy to the schedule of the Union Home Minister's visit said Shah will arrive in Srinagar today and take a chopper to reach the Amarnath Cave shrine to pay obeisance there.

Shah will also meet state BJP leaders and members of Panchayats at the Nehru Guest House in Cheshma Shahi area of Srinagar city tomorrow.

