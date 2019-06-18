Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in Anantnag; area cordoned off

Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area, following which the gunfight broke out. 

New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 6:30 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district early Tuesday. According to police sources, the security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area. 

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of state police started a cordon and search operation in Waghama village of Anantnag to nab the holed up terrorists. 

"Hiding militants fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter. Intermittent firing exchanges are now going on", police sources said.

An army major identified as Ketan Sharma belonging to Meerut Cant (Uttar Pradesh) and a militant were killed in a gunfight in Bidoora village of Anantnag district yesterday. 

Three soldiers including a major were injured in Bidoora gunfight.

