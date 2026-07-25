Centre to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha on July 27 after NEET paper leak row

New Delhi:

The Centre is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 27, hours after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Education Minister on Saturday amid widespread protests over paper leaks and the Centre agreeing to demands of CJP protesters.

According to the Lok Sabha's legislative business agenda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will introduce the Bill, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Subject to its introduction, he will also move a motion for the Bill to be taken up for consideration and passed by the House.

The proposed amendments come in the aftermath of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which sparked weeks of nationwide student protests and renewed calls for tougher anti-cheating measures, greater transparency and stronger accountability in the conduct of public examinations.

CJP calls off protests

The move also comes hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday after the Centre accepted its key demands and assured further action.

After the third round of talks with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives, Union Minister JP Nadda said the delegation had submitted a written proposal along with a five-point charter outlining reforms to the examination system.

In a post on X, Nadda said the Centre had assured the delegation that no action would be taken against the organisers or protesters and that no fresh cases would be registered in connection with the agitation.

Rs 10 crore, 10 years in jail provisions in new bill

The Bill proposes a tougher legal framework to tackle examination paper leaks and malpractice, including stricter punishments, time-bound investigations and fast-track trials.

According to the Bill, investigations into paper leak cases must be completed within two months. Those found guilty of paper leaks or using unfair means in public examinations will face a minimum prison term of five years, which may extend to 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised examination fraud, the proposed law prescribes a minimum jail term of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

The Bill also mandates all states and Union Territories to designate special fast-track courts to hear such cases. These courts will conduct day-to-day proceedings and complete trials within three months of the filing of the chargesheet.

The proposed amendments come against the backdrop of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the nationwide student protests demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system. During the agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to introduce a stronger law to deal with examination fraud and ensure that such cases are tried in fast-track courts.

The Union Cabinet approved the Bill for introduction in Parliament on Friday.

The proposed legislation also empowers the Central government to constitute a special task force to investigate paper leak cases whenever necessary.

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