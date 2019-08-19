Peace prevails: 190 schools in J&K to reopen amid stringent security; 10 more telephone exchanges operational in Kashmir

Peace prevails: 190 schools in J&K to reopen amid stringent security

As many as 190 schools are set to reopen in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as authorities continued to ease restrictions amid stringent security arrangements. Authorities made 10 more telephone exchanges operational in Kashmir valley on Sunday but again snapped services of one of the 17 centres restored on Saturday.

With these, around 28,000 fixed-line phones, out of around 50,000 in Kashmir Valley, were functional. The exchanges that opened on Sunday were in areas around Dal Lake, Civil Secretariat and Nishat in Srinagar district; Pattan, Boniyar and Baramulla town in north Kashmir; Chaboora, Chrar-e-Shariff in Budgam district; and Aishmuqam in south Kashmir.

Landline and mobile phone services and Internet were suspended in Kashmir Valley in the early hours of August 5 before the Centre announced its move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divide the state into two Union Territories.

Low-speed Internet services in Jammu region, which were made operational on Saturday, were snapped again on Sunday after it was found that a video clip with the potential to trigger communal tension were being circulated.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said the 2G network has "temporarily been disconnected due to some technical reasons which is being rectified and efforts are on to ensure restoration as soon as possible".

Police said searches were being carried out for nabbing those behind the video clip.

Meanwhile, primary schools have reopened from today. Officials believe that there won't be much attendance because of the restrictions.

The officials said stone-pelting incidents took place in various parts of Srinagar city on Saturday and Sunday, leaving many people injured.

Security forces took various measures to contain the protests locally. Majority of the injured were discharged from hospitals after first-aid and only two people were being treated for pellet injuries.

ALSO READ | When night falls over the city: Jawans on alert to keep Kashmir safe

ALSO READ | How India hammered Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at UNSC: 10 Points