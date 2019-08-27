Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Jagat Basmati Rice owner arrested for cheating

The Delhi police has arrested the owner of the famous 'Jagat' Basmati rice brand, Santlal Aggrawal, on charges of cheating and fraud.

Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer-North district, said Aggrawal was arrested on Monday on a case of cheating was registered against him at the Narela police station on August 8.

"Vikas Gupta, a Narela Mandi trader registered the case alleging that Aggrawal cheated him of Rs 1.9 crore," Sharma told IANS:

In his complaint, Gupta said Aggrawal had taken rice worth Rs 1.90 crore from him long ago. He later gave him a cheque of Rs 40 lakh, but it bounced.

According to the police complaint, "Instead of returning the money to the complainant, Aggrawal declared his company bankrupt."

Sharma said the police is also investigating how many other cases of cheating and fraud are registered against Aggrawal and in which police stations in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Ratul Puri case: Bank fraud figure to cross Rs 1,400 crore

ALSO READ: Noida based firm eBIZ.com busted for Rs 5000 crore fraud; 17 lakh people duped

ALSO READ: Dhakke pe Dhakka: Court refuses to cancel warrant against Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri in bank fraud case