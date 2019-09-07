VIDEO: ISRO Chairman K Sivan confirms contact with Vikram lost, data being analysed

Chandrayaan-2: Communication LOST with Vikram Lander! ISRO analysing data

ISRO has lost communication with Vikram, lander of Chandrayaan-2. This has led to heartbreaks across the world, but people are still waiting for a surprise as ISRO Chairman kept it open-ended saying that the data was being analysed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen consoling the scientists at ISRO who toiled hard for this day.

Here's what ISRO Chairman K Sivan said:

"The powered descent of the lander Vikram has been normal till reaching the altitude of 2.51 km. Subsequently, the communication from the Lander was lost. The reason is being analysed."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ISRO Chief K Sivan to "be courageous" after it was made clear that scientists have lost contact with Vikram, the lander. PM Modi tried to shed away the gloom after Chandrayaan 2 mission diverted from its path during touchdown. PM urged the ISRO scientists to not lose hope and that the country is proud of what they had achieved.