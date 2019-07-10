Pro-Khalistani group 'Sikhs for Justice' declared unlawful association

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sikhs for Justice (SFJ),a fringe group run by few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in US, Canada, UK etc, as an unlawful association.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday declared Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a fringe group run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada, the UK etc, as an 'unlawful association'.

The government made the declaration under provision 3(1) of UAPA, Act 1967, news agency ANI quoted sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs as saying.

"The Centre took a decision to call Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) an unlawful association in consultation with the state governments, including Punjab. Major Sikh bodies also raised alarm over secessionist activities of the SFJ," sources said.

The Centre said Sikhs for Justice wanted to use Kartarpur Corridor for propagating their secessionist ideology.

"There's no concrete evidence that Pakistan has curbed or banned the group. India will most likely raise the issue regarding security and safety of pilgrims during Kartarpur talks on July 14," sources added.

The sources further said the Punjab Police and NIA busted several modules of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) indulging in various subversive activities in Punjab.

"Probe revealed that activists were radicalised and funded by foreign based SFJ handlers Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Harmeet Singh, and Paramjit Singh Pamma," it added.

Sources also said that as many as 12 cases have been filed and at least 39 people of SFJ have been arrested.

Many social media handles of SFJ have also been blocked.

The SFJ and its secessionist campaign referendum 2020 is supported by Pakistan, sources further said, adding their official website was sharing and sourcing content from Karachi-based websites.

