Funeral procession taken out for Pak PM Imran Khan against his Kashmir rhetoric

A group of people took out a mock funeral procession of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The procession was meant to be in protest against his rhetoric on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the threat to use nuclear weapons against India.

Imran Khan has been threatening India of waging a nuclear war in response to its Kashmir move, and has been unsuccessfully trying to garner support from the international community against it.

To this end, the protestors burnt Khan's effigy, raised anti-Pakistan slogans and hailed mother India at the Jaistambh Chowk in the city.

The protestors said they fully supported the government over its decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the region into two Union Territories.

They vowed to fight against Pakistan if it attacked India.

"Muslims in this country are united and are with the country in every situation. If a bullet is fired from Pakistan, we would be the one to take on our chests," a protestor said.

Salim Ram, co-convenor of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which organised the procession, told news agency ANI that the Pakistani Prime Minister wanted to divide people on religious lines and asserted that every Muslim was with the nation.

"Imran himself is not a devout Muslim. He has five wives and he even consumes liquor," he said.

