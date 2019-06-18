IMA Jewels scam: Friendship between Roshan Baig and Mansoor Khan at stake

Image Source : PTI Roshan Baig, MLA

Congress MLA Roshan Baig from Shivaji Nagar is in controversy due to his friendship with the Mansoor Khan, accused of IMA jewel scam. With amount rising up to thousands of crores, the police have now more than 38,000 complaints in the IMA Scam.

According to an IE report, when Mansoor Khan went underground, he had left behind an audio clip in which he blamed Roshan Baig for the problems he faced and for the failure of the IMA project. Roshan Baig later tweeted: “He craftily dropped my name to divert attention from himself since he knew that playing dead would buy him time to plan out further mischief, the helpless victims will have no choice but to look for somebody to point fingers at. ”

This substantiates the fact that the #IMAFraud mastermind is alive and on the run. With all due respect to the SIT probing the case, I yet again request the Honourable CM to get CBI to investigate this sensitive matter. (1/3)https://t.co/ssBULDMvdS — Roshan Baig (@rroshanbaig) June 14, 2019

The CBI has all the resources at their disposal to nab this Economic Fugitive before he plans another escape.



This man has done nothing but enrage innocent people by exploiting their emotions and confusing the law enforcement agencies by faking a suicide. (2/3) — Roshan Baig (@rroshanbaig) June 14, 2019

He craftily dropped my name to divert attention from himself since he knew that playing dead would buy him time to plan out further mischief, the helpless victims will have no choice but to look for somebody to point fingers at. (3/3) — Roshan Baig (@rroshanbaig) June 14, 2019

While Mansoor and Roshan's friendship was never in question, recently Karnataka Revenue minister R V Deshpande has told the media that Baig met Mansoor Khan only about two months ago. The Karnataka police maintained that the IMA did not attract provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) Act after the RBI asked for the firm's investigation.

Roshan Baig has now demanded a CBI inquiry into the whole issue. Recently, Roshan Baig was in news for saying that Muslim should without hesitation come forward to work with the Modi Government.