Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. IMA Jewels scam: Friendship between Roshan Baig and Mansoor Khan at stake

IMA Jewels scam: Friendship between Roshan Baig and Mansoor Khan at stake

The Congress MLA Roshan Baig from Shivaji Nagar is in controversy due to his friendship with the Mansoor Khan, accused of IMA jewel scam.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mangaluru Updated on: June 18, 2019 19:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Roshan Baig, MLA

Congress MLA Roshan Baig from Shivaji Nagar is in controversy due to his friendship with the Mansoor Khan, accused of IMA jewel scam. With amount rising up to thousands of crores, the police have now more than 38,000 complaints in the IMA Scam. 

According to an IE report, when Mansoor Khan went underground, he had left behind an audio clip in which he blamed Roshan Baig for the problems he faced and for the failure of the IMA project. Roshan Baig later tweeted: “He craftily dropped my name to divert attention from himself since he knew that playing dead would buy him time to plan out further mischief, the helpless victims will have no choice but to look for somebody to point fingers at. ” 

While Mansoor and Roshan's friendship was never in question, recently Karnataka Revenue minister R V Deshpande has told the media that Baig met Mansoor Khan only about two months ago. The Karnataka police maintained that the IMA did not attract provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) Act after the RBI asked for the firm's investigation. 

Roshan Baig has now demanded a CBI inquiry into the whole issue. Recently, Roshan Baig was in news for saying that Muslim should without hesitation come forward to work with the Modi Government.

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryGrenade attack on Pulwama police station, 10 injured Next StoryRafting boat capsizes in Pahalgam, Anantnag; 2 dead, 6 rescued by police  