Gujarat police arrests four people carrying illegal liquor at Navsari

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

On paper, Gujarat is tough on prohibition. On the ground, it is a different story. Four people were taken and handed over to the police who were carrying illegal liquor in Kutch Express. They were caught on Navsari's platform no. 1 in Gujarat.

This incident took place on Sunday night in Kutch Express which was going from Dadar to Kutch. Women and kid varying from 10-27 years age group were involved in this illegal liquor transfer.

It is said that illegal liquor was attached to these men and women who were travelling in the train. Among the four people who were arrested are 10-year old boy, 27-year-old Rekha, 19-year old Onkar and 14-year old girl residing in Surat.

The G.R.P. officer of Valsad told that the illegal liquor was being transported from Daman to Surat.

