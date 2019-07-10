Image Source : PTI Huge quantity of ammonium nitrate, detonators recovered in Bengal's Birbhum (Representational image)

A huge quantity of explosives and detonators were recovered in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday night, police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, we recovered 238 packets of ammonium nitrate from an unauthorised godown in Barjol village in Rampurhat," sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sowmojit Barua said.

He said eight detonators were also found stashed at a culvert near the godown. However, nobody was arrested. Such high-powered explosives are used for blasting rocks in stone quarries in the area, sources said.

The incident comes closely after over 100 crude and socket bombs were recovered from six police station areas of the district last Saturday. The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP have been accusing each other of stockpiling bombs in various areas of the district.

An abandoned building in the compound of a primary health centre (PHC) collapsed in an explosion in Labhpur area on July 4. An explosion had severely damaged a club building in Mallarpur area on June 30.

ALSO READ | Day after ISIS message, explosive materials found in Mumbai train

ALSO READ | Worker blown to pieces in blast at Hyderabad explosives unit

ALSO READ | Day after grenade blast, huge quantity of explosive materials recovered in Guwahati