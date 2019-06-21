Homeopathy Central Council bill introduced in LS

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A bill, which seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the Homeopathy Central Council from the existing period of one year to two years, was introduced in the Lok Sabha Friday.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the Central Council so that the tenure of the Board of Governors may be extended for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019.

The Bill was introduced by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on behalf of Ayush minister Shripad Naik.

The bill seeks to replace an ordinance issued in this regard by the previous government.

The bill will help the Central Council of Homoeopathy in exercising the powers and performing functions of the Council.

The affairs of the Central Homoeopathy Council have been entrusted to a Board of Governors comprising eminent and qualified homoeopathy doctors and eminent administrators till such a time the council is reconstituted.

The tenure has been extended since the council could not be reconstituted within one year due to non-updation of state registers of homoeopathy and general elections.