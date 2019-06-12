Hoardings crash in Mumbai, kills one

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A senior citizen was killed and three women injured in two separate incidents of hoardings crashing in the city and suburbs, here on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 12.45 p.m. when the heavy hoarding suddenly collapsed on the pedestrian, who was identified as Madhukar Appa Narvekar, 62.

He was rushed to the G.T. Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra Terminus where he succumbed after an hour while under treatment.

In the second incident, a heavy acrylic hoarding was ripped off a skywalk and crashed on three women pedestrians in Bandra west at around 1.30 p.m.

The injured are -- Tejal Kadam, 27, Malisa Nazareth, 30 and Sulakshana Vaze, 41. They were rushed to Holy Family Hospital. Their condition was described as 'stable' by officials.

Over the past three days, owing to cyclonic conditions building up in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai and surroundings witnessed pre-monsoon thunderstorms that have claimed at least six lives so far.

The Cyclone Vayu is expected to pass around 250 km in the Arabian Sea, heading towards the Gujarat coast which has created stormy conditions on the entire Maharashtra coastal, Konkan region and popular beaches in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The Indian Coast Guard, State Disaster Management, Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and other agencies have warned people against venturing near beaches or promenades which are lashed by strong tidal waves, posing safety hazards.