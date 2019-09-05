Heroin worth over Rs 4 crore seized, 10 held in Meghalaya, Assam

Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotic task force (ANTF), led by sub-divisional police officer Jagpal Singh, has arrested a person from Shillong and conducted raids in Guwahati with the help of Assam police on Monday and Tuesday, East Khasi Hills district SP Claudia Lyngwa said.

Shillong Published on: September 05, 2019 16:00 IST
Image Source : FILE

 Meghalaya police has seized heroin worth over Rs 4 crore and arrested 10 persons including two women from the city and Guwahati for their alleged involvement in a drug smuggling racket.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotic task force (ANTF), led by sub-divisional police officer Jagpal Singh, has arrested a person from Shillong and conducted raids in Guwahati with the help of Assam police on Monday and Tuesday, East Khasi Hills district SP Claudia Lyngwa said.

She said the arrested drug peddlers include seven from Manipur, two from Meghalaya and one from Assam.

A racket of drug suppliers has been busted and a total of 1,195 gm of heroin, worth around Rs 4-5 crore, was seized from their possession, Lyngwa told reporters here on Wednesday.

"This is our biggest catch. We have made up our minds that we will hit on the suppliers' side," she said.

Lyngwa said the entry of drugs from Manipur has been blocked by the police and due to dearth of supply, the smugglers have now been trying to change their route.

