Haryana to develop lakes in Gurugram district to boost groundwater

To improve the groundwater level in Haryana, the state government will develop big lakes in Gurugram district, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

In this direction, the new lakes will be developed in various hill areas like Kasan and Kukdaula and the Damdama Lake's restoration will also be carried out as it is near extinction.

Mapping will also be carried out for the development of such lakes, Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Khattar was speaking at a function to mark the government's flagship programme Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Gurugram.

Emphasising the storage of rainwater, the Chief Minister said big lakes could be developed in the foothills of the hilly areas falling in the district.

The Chief Minister said the aim of Jal Shakti Abhiyan is to conserve water in the monsoon season.

Under this campaign, 4,000 ponds will be rejuvenated in the state.

Apart from this, rainwater harvesting systems will be installed in 1,000 schools and 1.5 lakh soak pits will be made in the rural areas by the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Departments.

Apart from this, 100 borewells in every district, which are not being used, will also be used as recharge-wells.

