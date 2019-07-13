Haryana bans 10-year-old auto-rickshaws in Gurugram

Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that more than 10-year-old auto-rickshaws would not be allowed on roads in Gurugram.  

Haryana Published on: July 13, 2019 19:47 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that more than 10-year-old auto-rickshaws would not be allowed on roads in Gurugram.

"If such an auto-rickshaw is found plying on the roads it will be impounded," the Chief Minister said. 

The orders were issued by Khattar while presiding over the district grievance committee meeting in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister said the Secretary Regional Transport Authority and the Gurugram Traffic Police would jointly prepare a policy for auto-rickshaws plying illegally without registration and carrying passengers more than the specified limit.

This policy would be prepared by Gurugram Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil.

