Native cows will match foreign breeds in 5 years: Giriraj Singh

Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
In the coming five years the native cows will match the standards of international breeds, said Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh in the Lok Sabha detailing efforts being made by the Modi government under Rashtra Gokul Mission.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2019 14:40 IST
Giriraj Singh
Giriraj Singh

Responding to a question asked by Ravindra Shyam Narayan Shukla alias Ravi Kishan, the Minister said that the government has taken steps to ensure that more cow heifers are born through measures like embryo transplant and using IVF process.

He said Rs 135,000 crore was sanctioned in the first cabinet meeting for tackling animal diseases.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asked if the government has a plan to tackle unauthorised "gau rakshak samitis" (cow protection committees) which indulge in hooliganism in the name of cow protection. The Minister said that the government will act if the member can provide specific instance of mishandling by such committees.

