Ghulam Nabi Azad returns to delhi, flays Centre for curfew in Kashmir

Image Source : FILE Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad has arrived in New Delhi after being detained at Srinagar Airport.

Azad was slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir today, days after the Central government withdrew the state's special status and had bifurcated it as a Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir was accompanying Azad when they were halted at the airport in Srinagar and asked to return back to the national capital.

"They detained us from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm at Srinagar airport and send us back from there and did not allowed us to go home or attend the meeting. I was accompanied by Mr Ghulam Ahmed Mir," he said.

He said that for the first time there was no cars on the streets and on the highway during an ongoing curfew.

"I have seen no cars on the highway... Not even a person was allowed to be out of his/her house," he added.

Earlier today, Ghulam Nabi Azad was surrounded in controversy after he slammed NSA Ajit Doval over his street chat with Kashmiris in Shopian district.

Taking a dig at Doval, Ghulam Nabi Azad said you can take people with you by offering them money. Soon after his statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded an apology from Azad.

Doval had visited Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security following the scrapping of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Kashmir is facing a lockdown since August 4, a day before the Centre passed a resolution to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Section 144 has been imposed in Kashmir amid additional troop deployment across the state.

Kashmir at present is facing a complete lockdown with zero communication facilities available to the locals. Over 500 people have been detained and arrested in Kashmir so far, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all Government employees who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat Srinagar, to report back to their duties with immediate effect.

