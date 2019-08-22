Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Former Home Secretary L.C. Goyal gets one-year extension as ITPO CMD

Former Home Secretary L.C. Goyal gets one-year extension as ITPO CMD

The tenure of L.C. Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been extended by one year. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the extension, beyond September 1, 2019, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2019 23:48 IST
Representative News Image

Former Home Secretary L.C. Goyal 

The tenure of L.C. Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been extended by one year. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the extension, beyond September 1, 2019, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Goyal, a 1979-batch former IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, had served as Home Secretary. Goyal had in 2015 sought retirement, 17 months ahead of schedule, for personal reasons. Set up in 1977, the ITPO is the nodal trade promotion agency and functions under the supervision of the Commerce Ministry.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryChidambaram to sleep on takht in Tihar once CBI custody ends