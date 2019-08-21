Image Source : FILE IMAGE In a first, women to drive Kerala govt vehicles

Gone are the days when the post of a driver in Kerala state government departments and state-owned public sector undertakings could be filled only by a male.

The state cabinet, on Wednesday, decided to open this post for women also.

After the weekly cabinet meeting held here, the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intimated that it's no longer a male domain.

"Directions have been given to see that new laws are framed to make drivers' posts in Kerala government and state PSUs gender-neutral. This has been done based on the government's policy of following gender neutrality in all sectors," said the statement.

Incidentally, in Kerala women do drive private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and ambulances but this is the first time women will be appointed to drive government vehicles.

