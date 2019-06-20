Image Source : PTI Ensure severe punishment for crimes against women: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday urged the government to ensure stringent punishment for crimes against women and said the new Modi government's main objective was to build a secure nation.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament, Kovind said the penal provisions for crimes committed against women should be strictly enforced.

He added that to ensure equal rights for every woman, social evils like 'triple talaq' must end.

"Empowerment of women is one of the highest priorities of my government. The empowerment of women and their effective participation in society and economy is the test of a developed society," Kovind said.

The President said the new government would serve everyone and was committed to fight corruption.

