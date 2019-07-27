Delhi: Three of family found hanging from ceiling fans inside house, no suicide note recovered

Three members of family commit suicide in Delhi

In a fresh case that reminds of Burari mass suicide in Delhi, three members of a family allegedly committed suicide inside their house in the national capital. The incident was reported from IIT-Delhi campus, where the family members were found hanging inside their flat.

According to a police officer, the bodies of Gulshan Das, wife Sunita and his mother Kamta were found hanging from the ceiling fans in three rooms of the flat.

A call informing about a scuffle inside the house was made to the police at around 9:43 pm.

Upon reaching, the police found the flat locked from inside.

Commenting further, the officer said they found the bodies hanging as they entered the house after breaking the main door. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Gulshan and Sunita had got married in February, police said.

Sunita's mother Krishna Devi too had reached her daughter's house after she got to know about the altercation, they added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman, daughter attempt suicide at SP office over eve-teasing

Also Read | Agra youth kills self over failed relationship, live streams suicide on Facebook

Video: Three members of a family found hanging inside house