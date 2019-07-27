Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
  4. Delhi: Three of family found hanging from ceiling fans inside house, no suicide note recovered

Delhi: Three of family found hanging from ceiling fans inside house, no suicide note recovered

In yet another case of mass suicide, three members of a family committed suicide at their house in Delhi. The police had received a call about a scuffle inside the house, however, they found the flat locked from inside upon reaching. The bodies of the family members were found hanging from ceiling fans as the police entered the house by breaking the door.

New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2019 8:08 IST
Representative News Image

Three members of family commit suicide in Delhi

In a fresh case that reminds of Burari mass suicide in Delhi, three members of a family allegedly committed suicide inside their house in the national capital. The incident was reported from IIT-Delhi campus, where the family members were found hanging inside their flat. 

According to a police officer, the bodies of Gulshan Das, wife Sunita and his mother Kamta were found hanging from the ceiling fans in three rooms of the flat. 

A call informing about a scuffle inside the house was made to the police at around 9:43 pm. 

Upon reaching, the police found the flat locked from inside. 

Commenting further, the officer said they found the bodies hanging as they entered the house after breaking the main door. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. 

Gulshan and Sunita had got married in February, police said. 

Sunita's mother Krishna Devi too had reached her daughter's house after she got to know about the altercation, they added. 

Video: Three members of a family found hanging inside house

 

