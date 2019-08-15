Blue line of Delhi Metro suffers technical snag, train services affected

Image Source : ANI The news was confirmed by the DMRC through its official Twitter handle. The Delhi Metro also said there is single line movement between Janakpuri West and Kirti Nagar.

Services on blue line of the Delhi Metro were affected Thursday due to a technical snag. According to news agency ANI, train services on the line were delayed due to the snag. Restoration work is presently underway.

In this wake, the DMRC also said the train services will run in following loops temporarily:

1) Between Janakpuri West & Dwarka Sec 21

2) Between Noida Electronic City & Rajouri Garden

There is single line movement between Janakpuri West and Kirti Nagar, the DMRC tweeted.

Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily:

Restoration work is underway. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 15, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, services on the blue line were affected after a passenger attempted suicide at Dwarka Mor station. According to an official, a PCR call was received about a passenger allegedly attempting suicide by jumping on the tracks.

Information about the delay on Blue line of the Delhi Metro was confirmed by the DMRC on Twitter.

"Delay in services between Dwarka and Janakpuri West due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.

