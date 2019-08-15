Thursday, August 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Blue line of Delhi Metro suffers technical snag, train services affected

Blue line of Delhi Metro suffers technical snag, train services affected

The news was confirmed by the DMRC through its official Twitter handle. The Delhi Metro also said there is single line movement between Janakpuri West and Kirti Nagar.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2019 15:27 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

The news was confirmed by the DMRC through its official Twitter handle. The Delhi Metro also said there is single line movement between Janakpuri West and Kirti Nagar.

Services on blue line of the Delhi Metro were affected Thursday due to a technical snag. According to news agency ANI, train services on the line were delayed due to the snag. Restoration work is presently underway. 

In this wake, the DMRC also said the train services will run in following loops temporarily:

1) Between Janakpuri West & Dwarka Sec 21

2) Between Noida Electronic City & Rajouri Garden

There is single line movement between Janakpuri West and Kirti Nagar, the DMRC tweeted. 

Earlier on Tuesday, services on the blue line were affected after a passenger attempted suicide at Dwarka Mor station. According to an official, a PCR call was received about a passenger allegedly attempting suicide by jumping on the tracks. 

Information about the delay on Blue line of the Delhi Metro was confirmed by the DMRC on Twitter. 

"Delay in services between Dwarka and Janakpuri West due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.

Also Read | Delhi Metro passenger attempts suicide, train services on Blue Line affected

Also Read | Delhi: Woman held with pistol, bullet round at Shiv Vihar Metro station

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLadakh MP Jamyang Namgyal dances in delight, calls it 'first Independence Day'