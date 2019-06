Delhi continues to struggle under intense heatwave, temperature likely to touch 46-degree mark

Image Source : PTI Delhi temperature likely to touch 46-degree mark

Sultry weather will prevail in the national capital Saturday and no relief is expected from the scorching heat for two days, the weatherman said.

At 8:30 am, the weather station at Safdarjung recorded the minimum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and humidity levels at 56 per cent.

The city is likely to record a high of 43 degrees Celsius. However, private forecaster Skymet Weather predicted that the mercury could touch the 46-degree mark.

A meteorological department official predicted a mainly clear sky for the rest of the day.

Heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places in Delhi for the next two days, the official said.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, he said.

The IMD had issued a Red Alert for North India a couple of days ago