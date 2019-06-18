Delhi: Three-storey building collapses in Sadar Bazaar area; no casualties

Image Source : PTI Building collapses in Delhi

A three-storey building collapsed in Delhi on Tuesday, however, there were no reports of any casualties, an official said.

According to the senior fire official, they received a call at around 6.25 a.m., informing them that a portion of the building in the national capital's Sadar Bazaar area had collapsed.

"Three fire tenders were rushed. A portion of the building had first collapsed, but at around 8 a.m., the entire structure crumbled to the ground," the official added.

According to the police, there was no one residing in the building.

The cause of the collapse is under probe.

On June 6 this year, the Noida Industrial Development Authority had dubbed all structures in Ghaziabad's Shahberi as illegal and said these would eventually have to be demolished.

The authorities, however, are yet to decide if the people residing in these structures will be moved to different locations.

Several incidents of building collapse were reported from the national capital last year during monsoons. In a demolition drive, the authorities in Delhi and Noida had demolished a number of illegal structures thereafter.