Delhi: Auto-rickshaw fare hike comes into effect from today. Check revised rates before stepping out

Delhi auto-rickshaw fare hike comes into effect from today

Commuters in the national capital will now have to pay more on their rides in auto-rickshaws, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government Monday announced a hike in auto fares. The revised fares have into effect from today.

This comes a week after the Delhi government notified revised auto-rickshaw fares with an 18.75 per cent hike on existing rates in the city.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, however, was quick to mention that despite the increase, the auto-rickshaw fares in Delhi will be lower than other metro cities.

If you take an auto-rickshaw to commute, you need to take note of the following points

# Rs 25 will be charged upon downing the metre for the first 1.5 kms. Earlier, it was Rs 25 for up to 2 kms

# Per kilometer charge has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 9.5. This gives it a hike of around 18.75 per cent

# Extra Rs 7.50 will be charged for luggage

# Rs 0.75 per minute will be charged in case the auto is caught up in traffic

# Night charges have not been modified and is same as earlier - 25 per cent extra between 11 pm and 5 am

According to the sources, approval of the State Transport Authority (STA) was required for the implementation of the revised auto fares.

The below table shows a comparison between auto fares in Delhi and Mumbai

Auto fares in Delhi and Mumbai

On June 3, this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to make metro and bus travel free for women in the national capital.

The proposal will be implemented within 2-3 months, he said.

"On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices. The government will bear their travel expenses," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

