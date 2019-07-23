DDA Housing Scheme 2019 lottery results announced: Check full flat allotment list

About DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Lottery results

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Lottery Results were announced today. The draw of lots for allotment of flats to applicants under the DDA's Housing Scheme 2019, pertain to sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas. DDA received about 50,000 applications. DDA draw of lots was announced on official website dda.org.in.

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launced on March 25. It offered flats across four categories - 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS). The deadline to apply for the DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was extended by a month till June 10. The application fees for the economically weaker section (EWS) category was fixed at Rs 25,000, Rs 1 lakh for the LIG category, Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG flats.

There were three applicants on an average for every DDA flat. The entire application process for DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was conducted online. Successful applicants will pay the purchase price of the allotted flat, and others will be refunded the application money.

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 lottery results:

The computerised draw for DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was based on random number technique, and held at DDA Headquarters in Vikas Sadan today. The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 lottery, or DDA Housing Scheme 2019 draw was held in the presence of independent observers, judges and senior officers of the authority.

