Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district has sentenced a 51-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act special judge R Vanlalena on Friday sentenced Vanlalvena to life imprisonment for raping a four-and-half- year old girl in 2017.

According to prosecution, Vanlalvena was arrested in February 2017 for attempting to molest a six-year-old girl in Champhai town and was released on bail on health ground.

He raped the four-and-half-year-old girl while on bail and was arrested.

