Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

The Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act special judge R Vanlalena on Friday sentenced Vanlalvena to life imprisonment for raping a four-and-half- year old girl in 2017.

PTI PTI
Aizawl Published on: August 31, 2019 13:50 IST
Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor
Image Source : FILE

Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district has sentenced a 51-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act special judge R Vanlalena on Friday sentenced Vanlalvena to life imprisonment for raping a four-and-half- year old girl in 2017.

According to prosecution, Vanlalvena was arrested in February 2017 for attempting to molest a six-year-old girl in Champhai town and was released on bail on health ground.

He raped the four-and-half-year-old girl while on bail and was arrested. 

ALSO READ: Another gang rape in Unnao, victim attempts immolation
ALSO READ: Mumbai girl, gang-raped after her 19th birthday in July, dies of internal injuries
ALSO READ: Gayatri Prajapati case: Rape survivor slams mother for taking money

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNRC: Unhappy with exclusion figure, AASU to move Supreme Court Next StoryJodi Salamat Rahe? Newly-wed woman leaves husband 'occupied' with competitive exams  