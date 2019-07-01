Monday, July 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Commuters in Chennai hit by bus strike over salary row

Commuters in Chennai hit by bus strike over salary row

The management had said only about 62 percent salary will be paid and the balance at the end of the month, said a union leader.

IANS IANS
Chennai Published on: July 01, 2019 18:28 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Thousands of bus commuters suffered on Monday as employees of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) struck work over not get getting their full salary.

The management had said only about 62 percent salary will be paid and the balance at the end of the month, said a union leader.

Related Stories

Bus drivers and conductors members of opposition-affiliated unions struck work, putting the people to a great difficulty.

Only skeletal bus services were operated for a major part of the day and as a result, there was heavy rush in the suburban trains.

"The MTC management could have taken the unions into confidence... explained the situation. Had that been done, the situation would have arisen. But the management treated the workers like slaves saying that only 62 per cent of the take-home pay will be paid first," M.Shanmugam, General Secretary, Labour Progressive Front (LPF) - the DMK's labour wing - told IANS.

He said that with the workers going on strike, the management has credited the full salary and buses have started operating.

Also Read: Chennai: TV reporter, wife, mother die in suspected refrigerator blast

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi records highest-ever peak power demand at 7,241 MW Next StorySheena Bora case: High Court allows Peter Mukerjea to get admitted in hospital  