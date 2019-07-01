Commuters in Chennai hit by bus strike over salary row

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Thousands of bus commuters suffered on Monday as employees of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) struck work over not get getting their full salary.

The management had said only about 62 percent salary will be paid and the balance at the end of the month, said a union leader.

Bus drivers and conductors members of opposition-affiliated unions struck work, putting the people to a great difficulty.

Only skeletal bus services were operated for a major part of the day and as a result, there was heavy rush in the suburban trains.

"The MTC management could have taken the unions into confidence... explained the situation. Had that been done, the situation would have arisen. But the management treated the workers like slaves saying that only 62 per cent of the take-home pay will be paid first," M.Shanmugam, General Secretary, Labour Progressive Front (LPF) - the DMK's labour wing - told IANS.

He said that with the workers going on strike, the management has credited the full salary and buses have started operating.

