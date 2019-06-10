Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Cleric arrested over 'rape' of 12-year-old

Cleric arrested over 'rape' of 12-year-old

A madrasa cleric was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said.

PTI PTI
Meerut Published on: June 10, 2019 22:39 IST
Cleric arrested over 'rape' of 12-year-old
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL

Cleric arrested over 'rape' of 12-year-old

A madrasa cleric was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said.

The accused, Shahid, was beaten up by people of the village in Sarurpur area after the alleged incident came to light, but somehow he escaped, an officer said.

Shahid was later arrested when he was waiting to board a bus on the Meerut-Karnal highway. A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryPeople's expectations should be viewed as opportunity: Modi tells secretaries Next StoryMumbai rains: First pre-monsoon spell hits city, flight operations on hold due to low visibility  