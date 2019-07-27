24 kg charas recovered in Sabarmati, two held

Image Source : PTI Nearly 24 kilograms of charas was recovered from two men at Sabarmati railway station on Saturday, following which the duo was arrested, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said. Their initial interrogation revealed that the seized substance was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir and going to be sold at Rs 1.2 lakh per kg, it said (Representational image)

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Ahmedabad zonal unit of the NCB searched the luggage of two passengers after they got down from Ashram Express at Sabarmati railway station and found 12 packets of charas.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Rizwan and Jishan, it said. "The 12 packets of charas collectively weighed 23.859 kg. The accused, residents of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, have been detained for interrogation. The seized charas is of Jammu and Kashmir origin," the NCB said.

"As per their initial interrogation, the charas was to be sold at the rate of Rs 1,20,000 per kg," it said.

