Image Source : PTI Centre's reply sought on parenting norms over divorce

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on a plea seeking framing of a law for joint parenting of a child in the event of a divorce.

The petitioner insisted that the affection of both father and mother was important for the child even after their separation.

The petition, filed by NGO Save Child India Foundation through advocate Rajiv Mangla, claimed that the rising trend of divorce had majorly affected the children.

"It has been observed by various courts that breakdown of marriage is not the end of being a parent, but parental responsibility still continues," the petition said.

The petitioner said that India was lacking in its parenting approach and more concerned over the custody of the child.

Therefore, the petitioner has sought guidelines related to parenting while deciding custody of the child.

The petitioner has also sought counselling sessions of the child and mediation before the court hearing.

The NGO pointed that due to disputes between parents, children were unable to maintain personal relations.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Shocker: 19-year-old asks friend to rape minor wife, divorces her 40 days after marriage

Also Read: Girl hangs self after watching suicide videos online in Nagpur

Also Read: Over 75 engineering, technical colleges to shut down in 2019