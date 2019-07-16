Image Source : PTI BJP, TMC clash in Bongaon over no-confidence motion in civic body

Members of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Tuesday over a no-confidence motion in the civic body, police said.

There were, however, no immediate reports of any injury or arrest in the incident.

Police said bombs were hurled during the clash which took place in front of the Bongaon Municipality office.

Following the incident, prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was clamped and rapid action force personnel were deployed, police said.

Patrolling by security forces is on in the area.

