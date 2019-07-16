BJP, TMC clash in Bongaon over no-confidence motion in civic body

Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
Members of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Tuesday over a no-confidence motion in the civic body, police said.

Bongaon (WB) Published on: July 16, 2019 19:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

There were, however, no immediate reports of any injury or arrest in the incident.

Police said bombs were hurled during the clash which took place in front of the Bongaon Municipality office.

Following the incident, prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was clamped and rapid action force personnel were deployed, police said.

Patrolling by security forces is on in the area.

