Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
BJP delegation visits violence-hit Bhatpara in Bengal

The delegation, comprising MPs S.S. Ahluwalia, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Satyapal Singh, reached Bhatpara from Delhi on Saturday morning. In the village, it visited the houses of the two deceased in Thursday's clash.

Kolkata Published on: June 22, 2019 14:30 IST
BJP delegation visits violence-hit Bhatpara in Bengal.
BJP delegation visits violence-hit Bhatpara in Bengal. (Representational Image)

A three-member BJP delegation on Saturday reached violence-hit Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, where clashes claimed two lives and left at least four people injured on Thursday.

The delegation, comprising MPs S.S. Ahluwalia, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Satyapal Singh, reached Bhatpara from Delhi on Saturday morning. In the village, it visited the houses of the two deceased in Thursday's clash.

The delegation will submit a report to the Centre on its visit. 

A joint delegation of Congress and Left Front MLAs from the state, headed by Congress leader Abdul Mannan and CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty is also visiting the area later in the day.

