Bihar: 10 killed due to lightning, thunderstorm in 48 hours

At least 10 casualties have been reported from Bihar due to lightning and thunderstorm since Friday, officials said on Sunday. Three deaths were reported from Khagaria and Banka each, while two died in Jamui and one each in Buxar and Begusarai districts in thunderstorm, lightning and rain which hit the state on Friday and Saturday, the officials said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the victim's families.

"The chief minister has expressed grief over the deaths of people in thunderstorm, lightning and rains on Friday and Saturday in the state," a press release said.

"CM has also announced payment of Rs 4 lakh to each of the victim's families as ex-gratia immediately," it added.

The payment would be made from Disaster Relief Fund to the dependents of those killed in the thunderstorm, lightning and rain, it said.

The chief minister also directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment of those got injured during the thunderstorm and lightning. Kumar also prayed for their speedy recovery, the release added.

The Patna Meteorological Centre on Saturday said that the monsoon which hit Bihar's north east districts on Friday, covered the entire state on Saturday.

Several areas of the state received heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

