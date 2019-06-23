AES outbreak: Death toll rises to 129, senior resident doctor at SKMCH Muzaffarpur suspended for negligence

Image Source : PTI Death toll due to AES rises to 129

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur continues to be on a rise. According to the information received as on Sunday, 129 children have so far died due to AES, out of which 109 have died in Muzaffarpur's SKMCH, while 20 casualties have been reported from Kejriwal hospital.

Cases highlighting negligence on the part of doctors have also come to light. According to news agency ANI, Senior Resident Doctor of SKMCH, Dr Bhimsen Kumar, has been suspended for negligence of duty.

The Health Department had deployed the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) pediatrician at SKMCH on 19 June.

The brain fever has spread to 16 districts of the state.

What is Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)

Encephalitis is also known as chamki fever, acute viral encephalitis or aseptic encephalitis. It is an inflammation in brain which can be swelling or irritation in the brain. The disease is rare, but considered to be serious. It mostly affects children in the age group of 1-10 years. Some elderly people, with a weakened immune system from HIV/AIDS, cancer etc. can also fall prey to AES.

How is Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) caused

AES can be caused by an infection that invades the brain through the immunity system. Viruses like herpes viruses, enteroviruses, West Nile, Japanese encephalitis, Eastern equine viruses, tick-borne viruses etc. are the main agents to cause AES. It can also be caused by bacteria, fungi or parasites, chemicals, toxins and non-infectious agents.

Symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)

High Fever

Vomiting

Headache

Sensitivity to light

Confusion

Stiff neck and back

Nausea

Personality changes

Problems with speech or hearing

Hallucinations

Memory loss

Drowsiness

seizures, paralysis and coma

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES): Precautions to be taken

Parents should take care of their children especially during summers, prevent them from eating any rotten fruits and vegetables. Moreover, children should not be allowed to play in the sun. Special care should be given towards the hygiene of children - their nails should be cut and they should be provided with clean drinking water.

