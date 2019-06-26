Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan mounts first attack on Mayawati

Image Source : FACEBOOK Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar on Wednesday accused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati of trying to weaken the movement for social justice initiated by her mentor late Kanshi Ram.

Though Mayawati has always been critical of Chandra Shekhar -- even calling him the B team of the BJP, this is the first time the latter has mounted an attack on the BSP President.

Talking to reporters here, Chandra Shekhar said that Mayawati had weakened the Bahujan movement by breaking off the alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"This decision is not in favour of the weaker sections who would have gained strength from the alliance," he said.

Chandra Shekhar said that the BSP was losing its strength in Uttar Pradesh. "When she announced the alliance with SP, the BSP workers convinced themselves that the party would move forward, but just then, she disappointed everyone by calling off the alliance," he said.

The Bhim Army leader also slammed Mayawati for promoting nepotism and appointing her brother Anand Kumar and nephew Akash Anand to top party positions.

"This is a major blow to the ideology and principles of Kanshi Ram, who worked with the poorest of the poor in mind. Kanshi Ram never promoted his family members and worked tirelessly for the Dalits," he said.

Asked whether his party would contest the Assembly elections in UP in 2022, Chandra Shekhar said that no decision had yet been taken on this issue.

"We will reveal our strategy very soon. The Bahujan Samaj needs a strong leadership that can empower the weaker sections," he said almost positioning himself as an alternative to Mayawati.

He further said that 'jungle raj' was prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and the law and order situation had hit rock bottom. "We will be sending a memorandum to the President of India, seeking dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government," he added.

